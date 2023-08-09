CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia saw an improvement in overall student test scores for the 2022-2023 school year.

The West Virginia Department of Education shows that students are tested on English and math in third through eighth grade and in 11th grade. Students are tested on science in fifth, eighth and 11th grade.

According to the West Virginia Department of Education, there was a two-percent increase in both English and math scores and a one-percent increase in science scores compared to the 2021-2022 school year. Here is how students have done since the 2014-2015 school year. There was no testing in the 2019-2020 school year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

English test scores dropped for seventh graders in the 2022-2023 school year, going from 41% to 39%, the Department of Education said. They said this is the only grade and subject to see a decrease in proficiency.