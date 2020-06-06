West Virginia sees slight uptick in positive COVID-19 cases, total recovered continues to rise

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports as of 10 a.m., on June 6, there have been 109,657 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,131 total cases and 84 deaths.

This is an increase of 12 positive cases from yesterday afternoon. However, the Cumulative Percent Positive Rate stayed below 2%. It currently stands at 1.94%. with the Daily Percent Positive rate at 0.93%.

At least 1,446 West Virginians have recovered. DHHR reports the Mountain State currently has 601 active cases.

In alignment with updated definitions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the dashboard includes probable cases which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.

State confirmed cases per county (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case) include:

Barbour (8/0)

Berkeley (328/14)

Boone (11/0)

Braxton (2/0)

Brooke (4/1)

Cabell (68/2)

Calhoun (2/0)

Clay (7/0)

Fayette (54/0)

Gilmer (10/0)

Grant (11/1)

Greenbrier (9/0)

Hampshire (33/0)

Hancock (18/2)

Hardy (40/0)

Harrison (39/1)

Jackson (138/0)

Jefferson (199/5)

Kanawha (232/3)

Lewis (8/0)

Lincoln (5/0)

Logan (20/0)

Marion (51/1)

Marshall (30/1)

Mason (16/0)

McDowell (6/0)

Mercer (13/0)

Mineral (49/2)

Mingo (6/2)

Monongalia (126/13)

Monroe (7/1)

Morgan (18/1)

Nicholas (8/0)

Ohio (48/0)

Pendleton (11/2)

Pleasants (3/1)

Pocahontas (20/1)

Preston (19/5)

Putnam (38/1)

Raleigh (16/1)

Randolph (132/0)

Ritchie (1/0)

Roane (9/0)

Summers (1/0)

Taylor (8/1)

Tucker (6/0)

Tyler (3/0)

Upshur (6/1)

Wayne (103/0)

Wetzel (9/0)

Wirt (4/0)

Wood (50/3)

Wyoming (2/0)

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Lewis County in this report.

Please visit the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

