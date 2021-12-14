West Virginia Senate announces return of Senate Page program

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– The West Virginia Senate announced the return of its Senate Page program.

The Senate Page Program is where middle or high school students in West Virginia can spend a day-in-the-life of a Senator in Charleston. Last year, the Senate was not able to have the program due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students would spend a day learning about government education in Charleston with their State Senators.

“I get to spend time with students and learn what’s important to them so that hopefully I can be a better legislator and they get the valuable experience of seeing it up close and personal,” Senator Stephen Baldwin (D-Greenbrier, 10) said.

To learn more about the Senate Page program, contact your child’s school guidance counselor or visit the Senate Page website.