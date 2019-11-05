West Virginia Senate Minority Leader Prezioso won’t run in 2020

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia Senate Minority Leader Roman Prezioso says he won’t run for re-election in 2020.

The Exponent Telegram reports the 70-year-old Marion County Democrat made the announcement Monday.

Prezioso was elected to the House of Delegates in 1988, won his seat in the state Senate in 1996 and has been re-elected every four years since.

Prezioso says today’s political climate is “difficult to maneuver in,” and while lawmakers should be able to compromise on issues, “it seems like compromise is a sign of weakness.”

