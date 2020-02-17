CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – The West Virginia Senate has passed a bill to give pay raises to judges statewide.
The bill passed on a 29-3 vote Monday. It now goes to the House of Delegates. The West Virginia Judicial Compensation Commission recommended the raises in August. Supreme Court, circuit and magistrate judges would get 18.3% raises. Supreme Court justices would be paid almost $161,000 under the commission’s recommendations. Circuit judges would be paid $149,000 while magistrates would be paid $68,000. Family court judges would receive a more than 20% pay increase to bring their salaries up to nearly $114,000.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Rare pink grasshopper found in southwest Austin garden
- Two moms and their 12-year-old daughters killed in crash while on way to volleyball tournament
- West Virginia Senate passes bill to increase judicial pay
- Donald Stratton, who survived attack on USS Arizona at Pearl Harbor, dies at 97
- Skylift Park unfurls American flag over Gatlinburg for Presidents Day
- WVDOH continuing to work on roads damaged by weather-related emergencies
- Hong Kong police continue search for suspect in armed toilet paper robbery
- Falling brick prompts road closures on Charleston’s East Side
- LIVE: Analysis, updated odds to win rain-postponed Daytona 500
- West Virginia celebrates 100 years of women’s right to vote