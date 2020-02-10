West Virginia Senate passes “Born-Alive Bill”

UPDATE: February 10, 2020, 5:00 p.m.: West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has announced in a tweet that he will support the “Born-Alive Bill”

“I will proudly sign this bill into law when it comes to my desk because every human life – born and unborn – is precious and a gift from God. As long as I am Governor, I will always defend the right to life for every unborn child,” Justice said.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act has unanimously passed in the Senate with a vote of 32-0.

The Born-Alive Bill passed the house by a 93-5 margin on January 15, 2020. Next, the bill will move to a conference committee for the House to vote whether or not to concur with amendments made in the Senate before it moves on to the governor’s office. West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has not indicated whether or not he will support the bill.

The Born-Alive Bill would require a baby born alive during an abortion must be afforded “the same degree” of care that would apply “to any other child born alive at the same gestational age.” The bill would also allow for investigations into these cases because West Virginia law would define the actions required in the case of a baby born alive during an abortion along with the penalties for failure to comply with the law.

