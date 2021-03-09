West Virginia Senate passes syringe exchange regulation bill

ST. JOHNSBURY, VT – FEBRUARY 06: Used syringes are viewed at a needle exchange clinic where users can pick up new syringes and other clean items for those dependent on heroin on February 6, 2014 in St. Johnsbury, Vermont. Vermont Governor Peter Shumlin recently devoted his entire State of the State speech to the scourge of heroin. Heroin and other opiates have begun to devastate many communities in the Northeast and Midwest leading to a surge in fatal overdoses in a number of states. As prescription painkillers, such as the synthetic opiate OxyContin, become increasingly expensive and regulated, more and more Americans are turning to heroin to fight pain or to get high. Heroin, which has experienced a surge in production in places such as Afghanistan and parts of Central America, has a relatively inexpensive street price and provides a more powerful affect on the user. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — The West Virginia Senate has approved a bill to regulate needle exchange programs.

The bill passed on a 22-11 vote Tuesday. One senator was absent. It now moves to the House of Delegates. Such programs are designed to help contain the spread of infectious diseases that sometimes linger in used syringes.

The bill would require licenses for syringe collection and distribution programs. Operators would have to offer an array of health outreach services, including overdose prevention education and substance abuse treatment program referrals.

Opponents say the bill’s stringent measures would force existing syringe exchange programs to close.