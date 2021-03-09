West Virginia Senate passes syringe exchange regulation bill

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — The West Virginia Senate has approved a bill to regulate needle exchange programs.
The bill passed on a 22-11 vote Tuesday. One senator was absent. It now moves to the House of Delegates. Such programs are designed to help contain the spread of infectious diseases that sometimes linger in used syringes.
The bill would require licenses for syringe collection and distribution programs. Operators would have to offer an array of health outreach services, including overdose prevention education and substance abuse treatment program referrals.
Opponents say the bill’s stringent measures would force existing syringe exchange programs to close.
