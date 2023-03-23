CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A West Virginia lawmaker is calling on Mexico to do more to solve the drug problem in the U.S. and Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) believes she got a cooperative response.

There is no coincidence in the timing after two recent major drug busts in the Mountain State. One in Charleston and another in the Northern Panhandle.

Last week, Sen. Capito and several of her Congressional colleagues met with the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Sen. Capito said that most of the lethal fentanyl on U.S. streets is made in Mexico, with chemicals smuggled there from China.

“Principally for me, obviously, is the flow of fentanyl from Mexico into the United States, and the precursing chemicals that are coming into Mexico from China,” Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) said. “We talked about port security in Mexico. I don’t think that the President of Mexico was just giving us lip service.”

Then after yesterday’s drug bust, being called the largest in West Virginia history, Senator Capito said it is a good bet that a lot of those drugs were smuggled into the U.S. from Mexico.

Experts say that the U.S. has a much worse drug abuse problem than Mexico. In that nation, the concern is cartels that make and sell drugs to smugglers and the violence that goes along with it.