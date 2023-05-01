CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – At the West Virginia State Capitol this afternoon, WV Governor Jim Justice announced that the state’s general revenue collections for April are nearly $320 million above estimates.

It’s being called the largest single-month surplus in West Virginia’s history.

The governor’s office says another all-time record was also set as the state’s personal income tax collections totaled more than $190 million above estimates last month.

“Now, we’re really, truly the diamond in the rough that everybody missed,” Justice said. “We are on a rocket ship ride, and you can’t stop it once it goes like this unless you just are stupid and blow your own legs off, ya know? This is really going to be something.”

In an additional summary, record year-to-date collections of more than $2.2 billion in personal income tax were nearly $440 million above the official estimate.