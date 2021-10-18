All Roads Lead To Halloween 2021
October 31 2021 12:00 am

West Virginia sheriff’s, police departments receive cash for firearms

West Virginia

by: Associated Press

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

PINEVILLE, WV (AP) — Several police and sheriff’s departments in West Virginia are among those benefiting from the state treasurer’s recent unclaimed property firearms auction. State Treasurer Riley Moore’s office says he recently presented a check for $19,098 to the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department for proceeds from the auction.

State and local law enforcement agencies are allowed to turn over unclaimed, seized or outdated firearms to the treasurer’s office for auction. The proceeds can be given back to the agency for its use. The treasurer’s office says more than 60 licensed dealers attended this year’s auction in July.

The auction raised a record of nearly $140,000 in proceeds.

