West Virginia Ski Areas Announces passport program for school children

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – The West Virginia Ski Areas Association has announced a new program that will allow any child in the fourth or fifth grade to ski or snowboard for no charge.

The Passport Program is designed to introduce children to the sports of skiing and snowboarding at West Virginia Ski Resorts.

“This is a great age for children to learn a new sport with ease and to excel rapidly,” said Terry Pfeiffer, President of the West Virginia Ski Areas Association and President of Winterplace Ski Resort. “Through the Passport Program and on-mountain experiences, the youngsters will enjoy getting outdoors on the slopes of the mountain state.”

The Passport may be used to obtain one child’s first time ski/snowboard package which includes a beginner lift, lesson and rental package at a participating resort of choice and up to an additional three Junior lift tickets at participating resorts during the 2019-2020 season. Resort benefits will be determined by each ski resort.

The Passport coupon may be presented by the child to obtain a complimentary one day lift ticket, when accompanied by a paying adult.

The cost of the Passport is $25, plus tax for administrative fees and can be obtained by visiting the West Virginia Ski Areas Association’s website.

