CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — It’s that time of year. Wednesday morning, Nov. 23, 2022, ski season opens in West Virginia. Ski resorts have been making snow by the tons!

Wednesday at 9 a.m., Snowshoe Mountain in Pocahontas County and Timberline Mountain in Tucker County will welcome skiers and snowboarders, as well as those who just like to watch.

The season brings in more than 100,000 visitors each year who spend a lot of money in the Mountain State.

“The economic impact was about a quarter of a billion dollars for the state’s economy. And that’s not only for jobs on the resorts and that sort of thing, but it also provides jobs and opportunities for businesses off the resorts,” said Joe Stevens of the West Virginia Ski Areas Association.

In all, the season creates more than 5,000 jobs. Over the next few weeks ski resorts at Winterplace, Canaan Valley and Oglebay will also open. All the resorts have special discount passports for kids in 4th and 5th grades.

For more information, visit http://www.GoSkiWV.com.