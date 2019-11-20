West Virginia ski, snowboard season to begin this week

SNOWSHOE, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia’s ski and snowboard season is set to begin Friday, when the first resort opens its lifts and trails for the winter.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports Snowshoe Mountain Resort in Pocahontas County will power up three of its lifts and open 11 trails and a terrain park at its Snowshoe Basin area at the end of this week.

Canaan Valley Resort in Tucker County will follow less than a month later by opening its four lifts and dozens of trails for skiing and snowboarding on Dec. 14. Others are expected to follow throughout December, but could open sooner if they’re able to make enough snow.

West Virginia Ski Areas Association spokesman Joe Stevens says recent cold weather has been beneficial for the resorts’ snowmaking processes.