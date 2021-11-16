West Virginia solar generating site gets regulatory approval

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — A West Virginia solar power facility has received regulatory approval. The state Public Service Commission has granted a siting certificate to Capon Bridge Solar LLC in Hampshire County.
The commission says Capon Bridge plans to build a 20-megawatt solar generating facility, which will connect with existing distribution facilities owned by Potomac Edison. Construction costs for the project are estimated to be $17 million. The West Virginia Building and Construction Trades Council, AFL-CIO was granted intervenor status in the case.
The commission says it received no protest to the project’s application, which was widely supported by the community.
