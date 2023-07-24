CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia State Auditor JB McCuskey will no longer run for state governor but instead for attorney general, a position currently held by Republican Patrick Morrisey.

McCuskey on Feb. 28 announced he was running for the Republican nomination for governor in 2024. The current governor, Jim Justice, is battling Democratic Joe Manchin for his seat in the U.S. Senate.

McCuskey is in his second, four-year term as state auditor and served four years in the House of Delegates before that.

In his role as auditor, McCuskey said he kept a close eye on state spending and also helped to weed out millions of dollars in fraud in certain instances. He said that and the financial experience of helping shape state budgets in the legislature makes him well qualified to be governor.