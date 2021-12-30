West Virginia state employees still on track to get paid on Friday

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia State Auditor’s Office says that state employees have been loaded into the payroll system and have had a payroll check generated for them ahead of payday Friday.

Through what the State Auditor’s Office calls a “tremendous effort,” payroll administrators across the state government manually input the information of more than 37,000 employees. This was part of the state’s contingency plan activated after a ransomware attack on the Kronos time and leave system.

98% of the paystubs generated by the contingency system had no issues, according to the Auditor’s Office, and, for the small number of employees who did have issues with the system, paper checks were printed.