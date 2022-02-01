West Virginia state employees, teachers and school staff await pay raises

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia state employees and teachers are still awaiting approval on a promised pay raise. It’s something the governor, house speaker and senate president all agreed on.

As it stands, the proposals would give all state employees, as well as teachers and school service personnel, a 5% pay raise. They would also receive a 2.5% bonus to help ease the effects of inflation.

Teachers are of particular concern, as the average pay in neighboring states such as Maryland and Pennsylvania is more than $22,000 higher than the Mountain State. In fact, West Virginia has the lowest average teacher pay in the region, and many here are leaving for better pay elsewhere.

“On that’s real common. And in particular, about half of our counties are border counties, so it’s much easier now for people to go across into these contiguous states and we lose a large number each,” said Dale Lee, President of the West Virginia Education Association.

West Virginia has had a similar problem with corrections officers in prisons and jails going to neighboring states for higher pay. The pay raise and bonus would also apply to them. No votes have been scheduled yet.

Right now West Virginia has 1,000 vacant teaching positions. The teachers union says more than 500 of those are from teachers moving to bordering states.