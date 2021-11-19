West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office searching for missing person in arson case

Lindsay Gale Hawkins, 33, was last seen on Laurel Lane in Ottawa on May 19, 2021, shortly before a “suspicious fire” broke out at a home nearby. (Photo Courtesy: West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office)

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office is seeking the public’s help in a missing person case connected to an alleged arson in Boone County.

According to the WVSFMO, Lindsay Gale Hawkins, 33, was last seen walking on Laurel Lane in Ottawa on May 19. Shortly after a “suspicious fire” broke out at a nearby home, which the state fire marshal’s office has deemed “incendiary in cause.”

The WVSFMO says they received tips alleging Hawkins may have died in the fire, but investigators said when they returned to the scene, they found no evidence of human remains among the debris. Hawkins has not been seen since, according to investigators.

Anyone with any information about the fire or Hawkins’ whereabouts is asked to call the West Virginia Arson Hotline at (800) 233-FIRE (3473).