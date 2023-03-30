CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Ahead of inclement weather anticipated for this weekend, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is reminding residents across the state that the State of Preparedness issued for all 55 counties last week remains in effect.

The storms last week caused heavy winds to wreak havoc across the Tri-State last weekend, causing fallen trees, downed power lines, brush fires and power outages throughout the area. Strong storms, rain and wind are expected again this weekend.

According to Stormtracker 13, showers could begin Friday, March 31 anytime after 8 a.m. with the biggest window for the rain to hit being between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. with wind speeds possibly reaching 30 mph Friday afternoon. The heavier storms will sweep through the area starting around 1 a.m. Saturday, April 1, causing downpours throughout the area. Forecasts currently predict these showers could be gone by 4 a.m. or 5 a.m. depending on the location, with small showers possibly popping up around 2 p.m. Saturday.

Winds are expected to pick up around 1 a.m. through 4 a.m. on Saturday, possibly reaching speeds of 50 mph before calming down, however, they are expected to pick back up between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., possibly reaching 50 mph again, according to Stormtracker 13. Justice’s office says a High Wind Watch has been issued for many counties in the northern part of the state.

Justice says the State of Preparedness issued last week will remain in effect for 30 days from the time it was issued, and the state agencies, external partners and resources will be on standby to respond to any areas in need of help

The State of Emergency Operations Center at the West Virginia Emergency Management Division also remains in partial activation. Throughout the upcoming weather event, the WVEMD as well as WOWK’s Stormtracker 13 will be closely monitoring weather threats.

