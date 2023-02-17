CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The State of West Virginia is ready to step in to help with flood response if any cities or counties ask after West Virginia Governor Jim Justice declared a State of Emergency for all 55 counties on Thursday.

So far, the national guard has not been called out, but that could change. As of now, state officials say they are ready to jump in and help at a moments notice.

The storms have now battered the Mountain State for better than 24 hours. In many communities, there are flooded roads, downed trees and other debris scattered about.

The way state assistance works is this: the first response comes from city and county governments, but if they get overwhelmed state emergency operations can step in with assistance.

“We are on a standby here at the State Emergency Operations Center. The Governor of West Virginia activated the SEOC, the State Emergency Operations Center, at 10 o’clock this morning. So, we are staffing up. We are keeping our finger on the pulse of what’s going in,” said Dr. Jason Means from West Virginia Emergency Management.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

State officials say one of the best things you can do is take pictures of any storm damage on your property. That way, if the event is later declared a federal disaster zone, photos of the evidence can greatly help you get federal financial assistance to repair your property.

State emergency officials are joining others in saying don’t drive through standing water, and if you really don’t need to be out, then just stay safe at home.