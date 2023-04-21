CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Lt. Col. Dave Nelson, Deputy Superintendent for the West Virginia State Police (WVSP) who was mentioned in a five-page letter alleging wrongdoing in the WVSP, retired on Friday, according to Maj. Jim Mitchell, Chief of Staff Services.

Mitchell says the retirement is effective immediately.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to the letter, Nelson used State Police vehicles for personal travel throughout the state, but officials deny the allegations.

Officials say the retirement has nothing to do with the continuing investigation into the West Virginia State Police.

Lt. Col. Nelson was part of a Department of Homeland Security search into the devices of people within the WVSP administration.

In a memo issued on March 2, 2023, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s Chief of Staff Brian Abraham directed the WVDHS to investigate “multiple allegations of potential improper or alleged criminal actions within the administration of the West Virginia State Police.”

The scope of the search laid out by the memo included daily activity logs, emails, text messages, and duty logs for the daily activity of 13 WVSP employees between Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, and Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023.

Mitchell says new appointments are expected within the top ranks of the State Police on Monday morning.