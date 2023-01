CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It was a special day for the West Virginia State Police as the 71st Cadet Class graduated today.

The ceremony was held this morning, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 at West Virginia State University. The class is made up of 54 men and five women, making the group the largest class the WVSP has hired in 30 years!

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The ceremony was followed by a marching demonstration at the West Virginia State Police Academy.