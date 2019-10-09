West Virginia State Police investigate child neglect involving 7-week-old

OAK HILL, W.Va. (WVNS) — A Fayette County woman is facing child neglect charges. 35-year-old Danielle McClanahan of Oak Hill is accused of failing to call for medical help on a baby in her care.

On September 3, 2019, West Virginia State Police were called to Raleigh General Hospital for possible child abuse, where a malnourished 7-week-old was being treated for bruises, broken ribs and a broken leg. The child was later taken to Charleston Area Medical Center Women’s and Children’s division for treatment.

According to court documents, doctors told investigators the baby’s injuries were from suspected child abuse. The investigation showed the child’s injuries happened while the baby was in the company of a male juvenile. McClanahan was responsible for the child but was not aware of the injuries.

The baby is now in the custody of Child Protective Services. There is no word on any charges against the juvenile.

McClanahan is being held in the Southern Regional Jail. Her bond is set at $100,000.

