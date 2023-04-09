Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
48°
WATCH NOW
WATCH NOW: 13 News at 6
Huntington
48°
WATCH NOW
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
West Virginia
West Virginia State Police Investigation
Braxton County
Boone County
Cabell County
Calhoun County
Clay County
Fayette County
Jackson County
Kanawha County
Lincoln County
Logan County
Mason County
Mingo County
Nicholas County
Putnam County
Roane County
Wayne County
Webster County
Wirt County
Wood County
Ohio
East Palestine Train Derailment
Athens County
Gallia County
Jackson County
Lawrence County
Meigs County
Pike County
Scioto County
Vinton County
Kentucky
Boyd County
Carter County
Elliott County
Greenup County
Floyd County
Johnson County
Lawrence County
Lewis County
Pike County
National News
Politics from The Hill
Automotive News
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Press Releases
Top Stories
Trump loses last bid to keep key evidence out of …
Top Stories
Ohio man thanks officer for finding stolen electronics
Video
Top Stories
Cruise wants to test self-driving vehicles across …
Gun used in kidnapping of Americans in Mexico came …
Trump legal woes force another moment of choosing …
House GOP demands info from NY prosecutor about Trump …
Watch
Watch Now
Video
TV Schedule
Inside West Virginia Politics
Good Day at 4
A Closer Look
Weather
Daily Forecast
Interactive VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Free StormTracker 13 App
StormTracker 13 Weather Camera Network
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Top Stories
Spring Weather Awareness Week 2023
Video
Top Stories
Cold Snap Names in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
Top Stories
Windy and wet end to the work week in WV, KY and …
Video
Storm of the Century: 30 Years Later
No tremors felt in small Lewis Co. earthquake
Mountain snow, chilly rain in parts of WV, KY & OH
Video
Sports
WOWK Basketball Challenge 2023
Sports Zone
High School Sports Scores
High School Sports
Winfield Youth Baseball
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
Marshall Sports
College Sports
Black & Gold Today
Masters Report
NFL
The Big Game
NASCAR
Top Stories
Braves make apparent SS decision; Díaz focusing on …
Top Stories
Ja Morant ready to rejoin Grizzlies, NBA suspension …
Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino accepts job at St. …
March Madness arrives in Vegas after years of avoiding …
Confident Mayfield excited about fresh start with …
Community
The Tri-State’s Remarkable Women for 2022
Missing Persons in the Tri-State
BestReviews
Your Local Election HQ
BestReviews Daily Deals
Contests
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Press Releases
Calendar
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise with WOWK
TV Schedule
Contests
Work for Us
Jobs
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Search
Please enter a search term.
WVSP Investigation
TIMELINE: History of the WVSP investigation
Top WVSP Investigation Headlines
Chambers named interim WVSP superintendent
Alleged money theft by WVSP trooper under investigation
Trooper case sent to grand jury
13 News Exclusive: Jan Cahill speaks for the first time
WVSP turn over devices amid conduct investigation
Court date moved for WV trooper accused of violence
April 09 2023 05:01 am
More WVSP Investigation
Trooper accused of battery, strangulation to sue …
Complaint: WVSP trooper choked victim, struck her …
Jackson sheriff says trooper arrest ‘State Police …
Justice says ‘bad actors’ in WVSP will be addressed
West Virginia State Police under investigation
Most Read on WOWKtv.com
Chambers named interim WVSP superintendent
Charleston residents raise awareness on local gas …
NC Murder suspect arrested in Kanawha County
TIMELINE: History of the WVSP investigation
Kanawha Co hit and run suspect located in Sissonville
Most Read on DCNewsNow.com
Chambers named interim WVSP superintendent
Charleston residents raise awareness on local gas …
NC Murder suspect arrested in Kanawha County
TIMELINE: History of the WVSP investigation
Kanawha Co hit and run suspect located in Sissonville
Tax Deadline 2023
April 17 2023 12:00 am
Trending Stories
Chambers named interim WVSP superintendent
Charleston residents raise awareness on local gas …
NC Murder suspect arrested in Kanawha County
TIMELINE: History of the WVSP investigation
Kanawha Co hit and run suspect located in Sissonville
March 22 2023 12:00 pm
Don't Miss
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa