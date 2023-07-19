CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) announced on Wednesday that allegations of a hidden camera in the West Virginia State Police Academy are now under federal investigation.

At least two WVSP employees have sued over the alleged hidden cameras. Both say a West Virginia State Police supervisor placed a camera inside the women’s locker room to film multiple women.

Three members of the WVSP viewed the footage, the suit claimed. One suit said an unnamed WVSP employee was allegedly shown the hidden camera footage. They became upset and destroyed the thumb drive containing the footage, the lawsuit alleged.

The suit said the former Superintendent of the WVSP, Jan Cahill, became aware of the recordings and the alleged destruction of the flash drive that contained the recordings in 2020. It said the WVSP did not discipline employees for filming and keeping footage from the recordings, nor did they tell people who could have been filmed in the locker room. On March 21, 2023, Gov. Jim Justice’s Chief of Staff, Brian Abraham, said that “high-ranking individuals at the State Police destroyed evidence,” the suit said.

The lawsuits are alleging sexual harassment, a hostile work environment, gender discrimination, harassment, intentional spoliation of evidence, invasion of privacy, negligence, intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress, negligent hiring, promotion and retention, and negligent training.