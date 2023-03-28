CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) spoke about a possible lawsuit from a group of women who used the locker room at the West Virginia State Police Academy.

Wheeling-based Trial Lawyer Teresa Toriseva filed a “30-Day Notice of Intent to Sue” on behalf of female law enforcement officers who may have been videotaped dressing and undressing. Toriseva says dozens of female officers may have been victimized.

This is coming after the revelation that troopers destroyed evidence that was connected to a hidden camera in the locker room.

Former West Virginia State Police Superintendent Jan Cahill told 13 News that – to his knowledge – there was just one woman captured on camera and that she did not want the case to go any further.

Gov. Justice questioned how much sense it made on Tuesday.

“Can’t blame them, that is my reaction wholeheartedly,” Gov. Jim Justice said on Tuesday. “If I had been a female and I had been in there and I knew now that there was a hidden camera, I’d be mad, I’d really question what was going on… can’t blame them.”

A briefing with Gov. Justice is scheduled for Wednesday at 11 a.m.