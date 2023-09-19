CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A lawyer for embattled state trooper Joseph Comer says his client will not fight efforts by the West Virginia State Police to fire him.

On Sept. 12, Comer was served a letter saying he would be fired after 10 days, according to defense attorney David Moye. The same letter placed Comer on unpaid administrative leave, Moye said.

Because Comer does not plan to appeal the case, his last day on the job will be Friday, Moye said.

Meanwhile, Moye said, a grand jury in Ritchie County will consider Comer’s case on Oct. 2.

Comer remains jailed following a judge’s order last week revoking his bond. Moye says he will request a new bond hearing after Oct. 2, if Comer is indicted.