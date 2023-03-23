CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A group of women who used the women’s locker room at the West Virginia State Police Academy is considering suing the State Police, according to a Governor’s office spokesperson.

They say that the State Police received notice of a potential lawsuit on Thursday.

This is in connection to a hidden camera that was found in the women’s locker room.

Several troopers are accused of destroying a thumb drive that was used as evidence in this case.

Former West Virginia State Police Superintendent Col. Jan Cahill told 13 News that the person responsible for the camera has died and that the only victim caught on camera wanted the case closed.