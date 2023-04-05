CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A second person is alleging that a West Virginia State Police trooper drugged, kidnapped and raped them and they are intending to sue.

Calwell Luce diTrapano, PLLC, sent a letter to several government officials on Wednesday saying that they were contacted by a victim that alleges a trooper – along with two other people – drugged, kidnapped and raped them in July 2021 in Logan.

The letter says this happened first at a bar, and then in a vehicle.

According to the 30-day intent to sue letter, the victim attempted to contact law enforcement but was told to not go to the hospital to not file a report.

The trooper mentioned in the letter is the same trooper mentioned in a previous intent to sue letter dated March 21 from Calwell Luce diTrapano, PLLC.

The trooper has not been criminally charged.

Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) says that the FBI is investigating the first incident.