RITCHIE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A West Virginia State Police whistleblower was denied bond in Ritchie County court on Wednesday.

Joseph Comer’s defense asked that he be given bond with no communication with the mother of his child, but the state argued that he had already violated a no-communication order by placing more than 36 hours’ worth of phone calls to the victim.

The judge said that Comer should have known better than to contact the alleged victim, and he denied Comer’s request for bond. Comer will remain in jail pending a trial.

Joseph Comer turned himself in last week after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Officials with the West Virginia State Police say they were notified on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, that an arrest warrant had been issued for Joseph Comer for violation of bond. According to WVSP, the Ritchie County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office notified Comer’s attorney of the warrant, requesting he turn himself in at the Ritchie County Courthouse.

The WVSP says that Comer turned himself in at the Parkersburg Police Department on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. He is currently being held in the North Central Regional Jail without bond.

Comer is charged with misdemeanor domestic battery and felony strangulation against the mother of his child in Ritchie County. He has pleaded not guilty to all wrongdoing. Comer was initially placed on administrative leave, but on Tuesday, WVSP announced they had served a Notice of Intent to Discipline Comer.

According to the WVSP, the notice details the department’s intent to terminate Comer’s employment.

In July 2023, the mother asked the Marion County Family Court to drop a domestic violence protection order against him she had in that county.

According to Comer’s attorney David Moye, the Ritchie County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office produced phone records showing that Comer allegedly spoke with the mother of his child on the phone, which is not allowed because she is the alleged victim in the battery case.

However, Moye claims it was the woman who called Comer to discuss their child.

Comer and Moye have maintained that the charges were payback because Comer previously brought attention to misconduct in the top ranks of the State Police by writing a five-page anonymous letter sent to Gov. Jim Justice and lawmakers. The letter detailed allegations of sexual assaults, thefts and a hidden camera in the women’s locker room at the state police academy.

Moye said in July that he will be trying to get the criminal charges dismissed by the Ritchie County Prosecutor. Once that is dealt with, he said they will be pursuing a civil case against the state police.