CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Counseling and therapy services will be made available to all potential victims who were caught on a hidden camera in the women’s locker room at the West Virginia State Police Academy.

That information is part of an apology issued by the new superintendent of the West Virginia State Police Colonel Jack Chambers, who said he “join(s) Governor Justice in sharing my deepest apologies to any female who was victimized by the hidden camera in the State Police Training Academy locker room.”

The incident was made public by an anonymous letter that prompted a West Virginia Department of Homeland Security Investigation into several alleged incidents of wrongdoing within the top ranks of the West Virginia State Police.

An investigation into the incident has been ordered by Governor Jim Justice into the camera placement that happened sometime before March of 2016. The person accused of putting the camera in the locker room, used by potential members of any police department in the state of West Virginia, has passed away.

When the evidence of the camera was discovered in the Spring of 2017, the governor says an investigation revealed it was destroyed by Troopers.

As a part of the investigation, the statement says, they were working to develop a timeline and identify all potential victims of the crime.

In addition, the WVDHS is in the process of hiring an independent ombudsman with counseling and psychology experience to be embedded “so that our men and women have a trusted voice to go to for support going forward.”

The full letter can be read here.