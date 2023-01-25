CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia State Police announced that it is looking for a missing man who was last seen in West Milford.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to the release, 32-year-old Justin Ryan Golden was last seen more than six months ago in August 2022. Troopers said he “is alleged to be using narcotics and is possibly armed.” Golden has lots of tattoos, is 6 feet tall, and weighs approximately 200 pounds.

Justin Golden (Courtesy: WVSP)

Anyone who encounters Golden should contact their local state police (Bridgeport/Harrison County detachment can be contacted at 304-627-2300) or by calling 911.