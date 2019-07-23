West Virginia State Police requests prayers for injured trooper

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – West Virginia State Police are asking people to keep a trooper who was seriously injured Thursday in their thoughts and prayers. Cpl. Josh Ware, 35, was injured while clearing an incident on Interstate 81 in Martinsburg, State Police said.

State Police said the trooper was struck by a telecommunications line downed by a tractor-trailer.

Ware suffered multiple injuries to his head, arm, and leg, State Police said. He was taken by helicopter to a specialized hospital to be treated for his injuries.

“Josh is a dedicated public servant and a father to five kids with his wonderful wife,” the Facebook post from State Police said. “Josh and his family have a long road in front of them with many challenges ahead.”

Please keep Cpl. Ware in your thoughts and prayers as he begins the long road to recovery. WV State Trooper Josh Ware… Posted by West Virginia State Police on Thursday, July 18, 2019

State Police said Ware, a member of the Martinsburg detachment, responded about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday after an oversized tractor-trailer struck a telecommunications line spanning I-81. After the cable was struck, a telephone pole securing the telephone lines broke, causing both lines to fall onto I-81.

The trooper was evaluated at Berkeley Medical Center. He was then flown to INOVA Fairfax Hospital in Virginia to be treated for his injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

State Police said Ware, who has been on the force for 10 years, has a long road ahead of him in recovery.

A GoFundMe page set up by a family member to assist the family has raised more than $8,800.

There also has been a site set up to help the family with meals.

The incident remains under investigation.