West Virginia State Police search for missing woman in Lewisburg

West Virginia

by: Brittany Ward

Posted: / Updated:

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVNS) — West Virginia State Troopers are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman. Patricia Rooker was last seen in the Lewisburg area.

Rooker is described as a white female with gray short hair, and hazel eyes. She weighs about 150 pounds and is 5’4.

Rooker was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, black Nike hat, black/navy American Eagle wind suit pants, and white tennis shoes. A press release also says that she drives a black 2018 Toyota 4Runner with a roof rack.

Anyone with information on where Rooker may be is asked to contact West Virginia State Police at 304-647-7600.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Events