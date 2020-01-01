LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVNS) — West Virginia State Troopers are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman. Patricia Rooker was last seen in the Lewisburg area.
Rooker is described as a white female with gray short hair, and hazel eyes. She weighs about 150 pounds and is 5’4.
Rooker was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, black Nike hat, black/navy American Eagle wind suit pants, and white tennis shoes. A press release also says that she drives a black 2018 Toyota 4Runner with a roof rack.
Anyone with information on where Rooker may be is asked to contact West Virginia State Police at 304-647-7600.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Police: Woman submitted dog urine during drug screening
- Polar swim participants celebrate 2020 in the New River
- West Virginia legislature to battle over business tax repeal
- Emergency crews on scene at brush fire in Logan County
- West Virginia State Police search for missing woman in Lewisburg
- Huntington welcomes first baby born in the new year
- ‘Tumblegeddon’ traps cars, closes WA highway for 10 hours
- 18-year-old Berkeley County woman dies in New Year’s Eve crash
- State auditor criticizes Ohio city for alleged funds misuse
- Virginia man arrested in fatal DUI crash in West Virginia