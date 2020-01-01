West Virginia State Police search for missing woman in Lewisburg

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVNS) — West Virginia State Troopers are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman. Patricia Rooker was last seen in the Lewisburg area.

Rooker is described as a white female with gray short hair, and hazel eyes. She weighs about 150 pounds and is 5’4.

Rooker was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, black Nike hat, black/navy American Eagle wind suit pants, and white tennis shoes. A press release also says that she drives a black 2018 Toyota 4Runner with a roof rack.

Anyone with information on where Rooker may be is asked to contact West Virginia State Police at 304-647-7600.

