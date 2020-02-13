West Virginia State Police search for wanted sex offender

MARTINSBURG, WV (WDVM) — West Virginia State Police are searching for a man wanted for sex offender violations.
Police said Jesse Ray Mason, 34, is a registered sex offender in the State of West Virginia due to a conviction for distributing and exhibiting child pornography. He is listed as a wanted person in the National Crime Information Center. Police said he failed to register as a sex offender and outstanding warrants for him exist in Berkeley County, West Virginia.
Mason is described by police as approximately 5’-8” tall, 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last known to be residing in Martinsburg.
Contact Corporal R. D. Eshbaugh at the West Virginia State Police detachment at 304-267-0002 if you have any information on Mason.
