All Roads Lead To Halloween 2021
October 31 2021 12:00 am

West Virginia State Police searching for Greenbrier County armed robbery suspect

West Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RUPERT, WV (WVNS) — Troopers with the Rainelle detachment of West Virginia State Police are investigating a bank robbery that happened Friday, October 29, 2021.

Cpl.  J. W. Gilkeson says the call came in around 8:50 a.m. from the Summit Community Bank in Rupert. They said a man came into the bank wearing a mask and demanded money. He reportedly had a silver, revolver-type handgun.

The man was wearing a blue hoodie and a black mask. Troopers said he left the bank on foot with an unknown amount of money.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Greenbrier County 911 Center at 304-647-7911 or call the West Virginia State Police at 304-438-3000.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS