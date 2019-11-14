1  of  2
West Virginia State Police searching for wanted Logan man

LOGAN, W.Va. (WVNS) — West Virginia State Police Troopers are looking for a man who they consider armed and dangerous. Robert Lee Earnest, 49, of Logan, West Virginia, is approximately 5’10” and weighs about 240 pounds. Earnest has brown hair and eyes.

Troopers said he has ties to Whitman, Christian, Wheeling, and Point Pleasant. He is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call the West Virginia State Police Logan Detachment at 304-793-7200.

