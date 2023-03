CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia State Police Superintendent has resigned.

Gov. Jim Justice said in a press release that Jan Cahill resigned from his position.

Justice says he will address the resignation, announce a new interim superintendent and announce other actions that will be taken moving forward at 1 p.m. on Monday.

This announcement will be live streamed on this page.