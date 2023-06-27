CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – With the Fourth of July weekend right around the corner, West Virginia State Police will be keeping an eye on high-crash areas.

According to the WVSP, troopers will be posted throughout the state to target dangerous habits on the roadway such as aggressive driving, speeding, no seatbelts and DUIs. Some of the areas where troopers will be on high alert include roadways, such as I-64 and US 52, that have been deemed as areas with higher amounts of crashes.

The increased patrols will be happening from June 29 through July 5 as part of the WVSP CARE (Combined Accident Reduction Effort) initiative.

The WVSP is reminding drivers that it is important to move over during traffic stops and to slow down in construction zones, especially as those construction zones will be seeing more traffic over the holiday weekend.