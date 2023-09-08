WOOD COUNTY/RITCHIE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The alleged West Virginia State Police whistleblower has turned himself in after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Officials with the West Virginia State Police say they were notified on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, that an arrest warrant had been issued for Joseph Comer for violation of bond. According to WVSP, the Ritchie County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office notified Comer’s attorney of the warrant, requesting he turn himself in at the Ritchie County Courthouse.

The WVSP says that Comer turned himself in at the Parkersburg Police Department on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. He is currently being held in the North Central Regional Jail without bond.

At this time, the WVSP says there are not any additional details on bond proceedings.

Comer is charged with misdemeanor domestic battery and felony strangulation against the mother of his child in Ritchie County. He has pleaded not guilty to all wrongdoing. Comer has been on administrative leave with the WVSP since he was initially arrested for those charges.

In July 2023, the mother asked the Marion County Family Court to drop a domestic violence protection order against him she had in that county.

According to Comer’s attorney David Moye, the Ritchie County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office produced phone records showing that Comer allegedly spoke with his ex-wife on the phone, which is not allowed because she is the alleged victim in the battery case.

However, Moye claims it was the woman who called Comer to discuss their child.

Comer and Moye have maintained that the charges were payback because Comer previously brought attention to misconduct in the top ranks of the State Police by writing a five-page anonymous letter sent to Gov. Jim Justice and lawmakers. The letter detailed allegations of sexual assaults, thefts and a hidden camera in the women’s locker room at the state police academy.

Moye said in July that he will be trying to get the criminal charges dismissed by the Ritchie County Prosecutor. Once that is dealt with, he said they will be pursuing a civil case against the state police.