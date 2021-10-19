West Virginia State Senate passes new district maps; House to return Wednesday

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia State Senate has been locked in something of a tug of war as it tries to redraw district boundaries for the next 10 years.

While the House has gone home, the Senate is in session. Part of the hold-up is the senate districts for Kanawha County, which is currently located in two districts but could be expanded to a third. Democrats accuse Republicans of playing politics.

“There is a faction within the Republican Party that is worried about their reelection when they shouldn’t be. They should worry about how the state works and how to make it work. There is a group of them over there. It is a small group, and I think they are trying to do the right thing,” said State Sen. Mike Romano, (D) Harrison.

But after dozens of public and virtual hearings, over several months, the Senate voted to divide Kanawha County into three districts. The GOP says it’s been a fair process.

“And I think it has probably been the most open and transparent process that the Legislature has ever had in a redistricting,” said State Sen. Charles Trump, (R) Morgan, Redistricting Chairman.

The House and Senate have both approved the new Congressional map and the House of Delegates map. The House must now okay the new State Senate boundaries.

“Once the Senate approved its map the House Speaker hopes to have at least 24 hours or a bit more, to call all of his members back to vote on the map, and any potential changes,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

