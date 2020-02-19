West Virginia State Senate votes against greyhound racing bill

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A bill to end greyhound racing in the mountain state has not passed in the State Senate.
The bill’s purpose was to eliminate the state’s greyhound breeding development fund and redirect money to the state excess lottery revenue fund. Some lawmakers say that the elimination of the industry could have cost the state 1,700 jobs.
According to Senate President Mitch Carmichael, $17 million goes into subsidizing the development and breeding of greyhounds in West Virginia. He told 13 News he believes the money could be used for stronger priorities.
The bill has been brought up in past legislative sessions and is expected to be brought up again next year.
