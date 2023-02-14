CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Sen. Mike Stuart (R-WV) has proposed a bill that would make it illegal to sell or own Delta-8, Delta-10 and Kratom products in West Virginia.

These items can be bought at places like gas stations. The packaging will sometimes look like ordinary candy, but it contains stimulants like THC. Stuart says the packaging is misleading.

The bill would classify the products as Schedule I substances, which would make them illegal to own or sell.

Under West Virginia Code, Schedule I substances are categorized as having a high potential for abuse and have no accepted medical use.

Stuart says he feels that these products could become the “next opiate crisis.”

“All three are addictive and dangerous. In WV today, there is no age limitation. Literally, a fifth-grader can legally buy the drugs,” Sen. Mike Stuart tells 13 News.

Advocates for the bill say these products are gateway drugs, while the opponents disagree.

Stuart also says the bill would add methamphetamine precursors and norfentanyl to the list of Schedule I drugs.

As of Tuesday, the bill has passed through the Judiciary Committee.