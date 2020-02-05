West Virginia State Superintendent plans to retire at end of school year

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – West Virginia State Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Steven L. Paine announced today Wednesday, February 5, 2020, that he will retire from his position effective June 30, 2020, or before if the State Board finds a suitable replacement prior to the retirement date.

A statement from the West Virginia Department of Education says Paine made the decision in order to care for a family member and to spend more time with his children and grandchild.

“After months of consideration and heartfelt discussion with my family, I have decided to retire my position as the State Superintendent of West Virginia.” Paine said, “It has been an honor and my privilege to serve this state, the Governor, and the students of West Virginia. Unfortunately, a member of my family is facing a health crisis and I want to be fully present for my family. I have grown children, one grandchild who I adore, and hopes for more grandchildren in the future. It is time for me to dedicate myself to spending time with my family.”

Dr. Paine joined the West Virginia Department of Education in 2003 as deputy state superintendent of schools after serving as the superintendent of Morgan County Schools. Paine is West Virginia’s 31st Superintendent of Schools. He returned to the position in March 2017, after previously serving in the same capacity from 2005-2011. The WVDE says under his leadership, West Virginia has been nationally recognized for its early childhood programs, child nutrition efforts, graduation rates and career technical education programs.

“It is with regret that I accept Dr. Paine’s resignation,” said State Board of Education President Dave Perry. “Dr. Paine has provided impeccable leadership to the state’s education system and his leadership will be deeply missed. Under his direction, the department has implemented an aggressive plan to improve mathematics achievement, enhance curriculum, establish an accountability system, create a system to develop principal leadership and taken bold steps to address the social-emotional needs of students.”

The State Board of Education says it will move expeditiously to find a new superintendent to continue the vision of the West Virginia Board of Education and West Virginia Department of Education jointly to provide an effective and quality system for learning that supports and empowers West Virginia students.

