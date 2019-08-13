West Virginia State Trooper shot in line of duty released from hospital

POCAHONTAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – West Virginia State Police say Trooper First Class J.M. Tallman, who was shot in the line of duty in Pocahontas County, has been released from the hospital in the afternoon of Tuesday, August 13th, 2019. He will be now be resting and recovering at home.

On Monday, August 05, 2019 at around 6 PM, Pocahontas County Sheriff J.P. Barlow was shot at by a suspect with a rifle, while investigating a single-vehicle traffic crash.

State Police say numerous law enforcement officers from adjoining counties responded to the scene and began searching a wooded area for the suspect. Trooper First Class J.M. Tallman from the West Virginia State Police Elkins Detachment encountered the suspect in the wooded area and was shot by the suspect in his abdominal area.

State Police say Tallman returned fire and killed the suspect. Tallman was life-flighted to a hospital. West Virginia Police State say that further information will be released as more information becomes available.