West Virginia still in a COVID-19 surge, but some key numbers are declining

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia’s most recent COVID-19 surge is continuing, but health officials are hopeful about some of the declining numbers.

Most of West Virginia’s 55 counties remain orange or red on the alert map, signaling high rates of COVID-19 transmission, but other numbers are trending in the right direction. The Mountain State logged 781 new cases in the past day, but active cases are down to 8,002, a sharp decline from last Friday’s more than 9,100.

33% of all eligible people, 18 years and up, have now received a booster shot, but officials say it’s still not enough.

“These numbers right here tell us we are making progress about getting our booster shots out and getting our people vaccinated because it was going the other way,” said Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV).

“The speed with which we are getting individuals vaccinated initially, as well as booster doses, is not keeping up with the pace we need to blunt the disease,” said Maj. Gen. Jim Hoyer (Ret.), Joint Inter-Agency Task Force.

As for the sharp decline in active COVID cases in the past week, we spoke with State Public Health Officer Dr. Ayne Amjad, and she cautioned about misinterpreting the decline. She says many testing labs were closed over the long Thanksgiving weekend, so there was likely a delay in getting a full report on the numbers.

The bottom line, we are still seeing a surge from Thanksgiving.

Obviously, health leaders are worried about that surge carrying into Christmas and New Year’s and are urging people to take normal precautions.

Follow Mark Curtis on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.