West Virginia store designs special t-shirt to raise money for local businesses

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Many small businesses across the country are struggling to stay open during this time and the push to shop local is greater now, more than ever.

If you missed my story this morning here’s a little info! @KinShipGoods is selling some pretty cool T-shirt’s and the proceeds are helping other WV local businesses! #WestVirginiaisforKindness pic.twitter.com/XVWDv7Vdb1 — Hannah Goetz (@HGoetzWOWK) May 20, 2020

The Kin Ship Goods storefront is located on Charleston’s West Side and many of their clothes are inspired by West Virginia. So when the pandemic started taking a toll on small businesses the owners decided to do what they do best and make another West Virginia t-shirt, but this purchase directly helps small businesses, and not just theirs. The shirt says “West Virginia is for kindness” and it is a little pricier than normal, it is selling for $36 but $12 goes to keeping Kin Ship operating, $12 goes to making the shirt and the other $12 goes to one of fifteen local businesses that you can choose from when you purchase the shirt online.

“I just wanted to really translate the whole message of the shirt and giving the money and kind of have this badge of honor that you can wear and you know show that you supported small businesses in this time of need,” says Kin Ship Goods Owner, Dan Davis.

Orders go out in June and the store offers curbside pickup. Davis says they have sold more than 400 shirts so far.

Follow Hannah Goetz on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories