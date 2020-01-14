West Virginia student contest promotes opioid abuse awareness

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – The West Virginia attorney general’s office is sponsoring its annual contest among school children to promote awareness of prescription painkiller abuse.

The “Kids Kick Opioids” contest is in its fourth year and is open to elementary and middle school students. Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says entries can include poems, drawings, letters or anything that promotes awareness of painkiller abuse. Students can work individually or in groups.

The winning entry will be used by Morrisey in a newspaper public service advertisement. Regional winners will be displayed at the state Capitol. The deadline for entries is March 13.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories