CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – The West Virginia attorney general’s office is sponsoring its annual contest among school children to promote awareness of prescription painkiller abuse.
The “Kids Kick Opioids” contest is in its fourth year and is open to elementary and middle school students. Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says entries can include poems, drawings, letters or anything that promotes awareness of painkiller abuse. Students can work individually or in groups.
The winning entry will be used by Morrisey in a newspaper public service advertisement. Regional winners will be displayed at the state Capitol. The deadline for entries is March 13.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Report: Body of missing Port Clinton teen Harley Dilly has been recovered
- West Virginia student contest promotes opioid abuse awareness
- West Virginia invites Frederick County, Va. to become part of the state
- Deputies warn of scam involving person portraying to be officer
- UPDATE: Heavy winds knockdown Southeast Ohio church’s steeple
- New industrial buildings bring new opportunities for Lawrence County
- Filing for public office in 2020 elections opens in West Virginia
- Study finds West Virginia has lowest overall debt per person
- Coalition recognizes immigrants of West Virginia with new campaign
- Treasurer finds $20 million to boost West Virginia Budget