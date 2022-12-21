CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The kids at Overbrook Elementary School in Charleston got into the holiday spirit by sharing kindness with their community.

The kids dressed up as the Grinch and other Christmas characters on what is known as Grinch Day at the school, but these kids already have big hearts, so they turned it into “Kindness Day.”

During the school day, the kids took time to write cards and notes to police officers, firemen, crossing guards, bus drivers, custodians, nursing home residents and other community members to thank them for all they do and spread a little holiday cheer!