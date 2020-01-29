CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – West Virginia students showcased some of their talents today for National School Choice Week.
The celebration honors K-12 schools and increased education options nationwide. The goal is to spread awareness about families choosing the best learning environment for their children. The options include public schools, online academies, and homeschooling.
“It’s especially important here in West Virginia. Unfortunately, the conversation around education has been relatively negative over the last few years so we want to do something positive here and celebrate that learning can happen anywhere,” said Garrett Ballengee, executive director of the Cardinal Institute.
This National School Choice Week will be the largest since it began in 2011. 13.7 million Americans are expected to participate.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- VA Medical Center Investigation, Presidential Impeachment Trial, & Insulin Costs
- Kanawha County Schools’ “support bus” provides mobile mental health aide
- Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office honors retired K-9 officer one last time
- West Virginia students showcase talents for National School Choice Week
- West Virginia earns failing grades when it comes to tobacco control
- Winners announced for the 2020 “Almost Heaven” Student Art Exhibition
- Bills to legalize or decriminalize marijuana use in WV are up for discussion
- Detroit man indicted for New Year’s shooting in Huntington
- Kanawha County Schools announces new superintendent
- Senator Joe Manchin speaks about impeachment trial questioning period