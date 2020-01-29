West Virginia students showcase talents for National School Choice Week

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – West Virginia students showcased some of their talents today for National School Choice Week.

The celebration honors K-12 schools and increased education options nationwide. The goal is to spread awareness about families choosing the best learning environment for their children. The options include public schools, online academies, and homeschooling.

“It’s especially important here in West Virginia. Unfortunately, the conversation around education has been relatively negative over the last few years so we want to do something positive here and celebrate that learning can happen anywhere,” said Garrett Ballengee, executive director of the Cardinal Institute.

This National School Choice Week will be the largest since it began in 2011. 13.7 million Americans are expected to participate.

